These Craftily Curated Boxes Are The Cure To All Your Gifting Aversions

If the thought of gift selection makes you want to jump off a tall building, join the club. So, when we discovered The Style Salad, we knew we’d hit gold.

So, what makes these boxes so special? To put it simply, it’s the superior quality of curation. Each box has a theme, so you can pick one you know will appeal to those you’re buying for. If you know a hardcore coffee addict, get them the ‘But First, Coffee’ box, which contains a pack of luxury coffee, a gorgeous coffee mug, caffeine-infused body scrub, and a jar of honey & hazelnut granola!

Buying for the super-organised friend? Check out ‘Hustle,’ a box comprising a card holder, a leather cable wrap, a fun journal, a multi-purpose denim pouch with five motivational pencils, a chai kulhad, and a gourmet chocolate bar.