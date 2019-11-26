Forget About Calories & Treat Yourself To Some Gooey Brownies At Theobroma

Theobroma is a Parsi family-owned patisserie and bakery that is well-known for its bakery and beverage items. Currently, Theobroma has its branches spread across Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

You can head to any of their outlets in Delhi to try their all-day breakfast options where you must try their Eggs Benedict or pancakes. Don't miss out on their breads, brownies (heaven!), cakes, cookies, biscottis, tea cakes, and cupcakes too (we know that's a long list, but trust us, you'd want to try it all).

If you are heading here with a friend, your bill should be settled within INR 500-600 and we think it's quite okay considering the quality they offer.