Forget About Calories & Treat Yourself To Some Gooey Brownies At Theobroma

Cafes

Theobroma

Sector 28, Gurgaon
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Theobroma is a Parsi family-owned patisserie and bakery that is well-known for its bakery and beverage items. Currently, Theobroma has its branches spread across Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

You can head to any of their outlets in Delhi to try their all-day breakfast options where you must try their Eggs Benedict or pancakes. Don't miss out on their breads, brownies (heaven!), cakes, cookies, biscottis, tea cakes, and cupcakes too (we know that's a long list, but trust us, you'd want to try it all). 

If you are heading here with a friend, your bill should be settled within INR 500-600 and we think it's quite okay considering the quality they offer.

Pro-Tip

Do try their Millionaire Brownie for sure. You'll thank us later!

Other Outlets

Theobroma

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, 2K-8, 1st Floor, Sector 18, Noida

Theobroma

Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Shop 2, Opp. IIT Delhi, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Theobroma

Defence Colony, New Delhi
4.4

Plot 10, Ground Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Theobroma

Sector 32, Noida
4.4

Logix City Centre Mall, Ground Floor, Sector 32, Noida

Theobroma

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.3

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, F-62, Saket, New Delhi

