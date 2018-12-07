These Colourful, Handmade Earrings Will Jazz Up Your OOTD

Technicolour Jewellery is an accessories brand that has some of the most unique and beautiful pieces we’ve seen, and they are so much (as the name suggests) in technicolour. The earrings are perfect for those who like their accessories to be big, bold and colourful, and make a statement. Jasmin, the owner and designer, makes these pieces herself. A major jewellery buff, she channels all her bohemian vibes through her work, which is nothing like we’ve ever seen before.

Her earrings have all the great things that you’d need to jazz up your outfits, from tassels to ghunghroos. And the pieces are so versatile, that you can style them with with both ethnic and western outfits. They’re perfect to add a pop of colour for your formal wear, and to add an edge to your casual wear. She also makes necklaces that you can buy as standalones and in sets with matching earrings.