Stock Up On Marinated Meats, Ready-To-Eat Meals & More From Good To Go

Look who made food shopping even easier? Good to Go, the online store for meats, marinated meats, ready-to-eat food, and ready-to-cook meals, now has a brand new store, and it's located in the heart of G-Town. Sitting pretty in the Good Earth City Centre complex is a brand new store stocked with everything you could possibly need for your pantry or your next party. A spacious outlet that has a separate section for fresh cuts, Good to Go brings you their portfolio of quality meats offline, fresh, and delicious. Since the selection is huge, you can ask the super friendly staff for a recommendation and plan your next meal or feast accordingly. Their raw meat spread has all the basics, from mutton, chicken, fish and seafood to selective cuts like fillets, drumsticks, and boneless chicken breast, but things get interesting once you decide to shop for the ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat choices. They've mastered marinades to a point where, whether you choose a basic chicken malai tikka or a piri piri fish fillet, it's all on point. I suggest you go for something a bit unusual like their Mustard and Herb Sole Fish, all you have to do is either brush with oil and bake or pan saute for a delicious dish ready in no time. If you're short on time, they're options for that too, they have an entire range of heat and eat foods that are perfect for a family meal or even a full-on party. There are five varieties of seekh kebabs, and probably one of the best preps of shami we've had in a long time or you could do something different and try the Chilli Chicken, Chilli Fish, so I'm saying whatever you decide, this is the quickest way of putting a gourmet meal together. They also have boxes of roomali to go with all this or you could dig into the freezers and choose from branded Malabar paranthas, naans, and regular paranthas. The added advantage at the store is that they also stock sauces, condiments, and other ingredients you are likely to need when you're cooking in a jiffy. This makes the new Good to Go store, their first at G-Town, a one-stop shop for meal and menu planning for an occasion.