This 100-Year-Old Landour Homestay Offers A Valley View & Has A Hobbit Room

Located between Chaar Dukaan and Sister Bazaar, this award-winning boutique property is the perfect getaway from the hectic city life. This 100-year-old English cottage provides guest with a blissful experience of the good old days with its charm, ambience, decor, architecture, and hospitality. Owned and run by Kudle family, this homestay is a must-visit for people looking for solitude and peace. The couple, Sunita and Amarjeet, shifted from Mumbai to Landour with a vision to take sustainability to the next level. It's commendable how they do rainwater harvesting of more than 95,000 litres of water every year. Solar heaters are used to provide 24/7 heated water supply in the rooms. and solar cooker is used for cooking rice, dal, and mutton. They have beautifully upcycled tyres and bottles to make planters and hangings. All the vegetables that are used for cooking are locally grown and sourced from the local markets. The washrooms have chemical-free toiletries. The upholstery, curtains, and bed linen are all made by the village women with patchwork and applique. Every corner of this property has a unique vintage charm which will hold you back. You can enjoy your evening walk amidst the pines and Deodars overlooking the Doon valley or relax in the conservatory or library with your favourite read. The 7 done up rooms is a tribute to the founders of Landour. Oh, did I tell you that you can now stay in a Hobbit room which was added last year to this amazing property? Other rooms include the deluxe room, suite, and the log cabin. All the rooms have basic amenities like LED TV, fireplace, room heater, WiFi, heated water supply, and a sit out area overlooking the valley. The night view is just spectacular. What I loved the most about the stay was the family dinner around a long table where you can interact with the couple and other guests, and share ideas and experience, just like at home. What makes it more unique is the dinner menu that boasts of dishes from different states and parts of the world. They have a designated play area for children with swings and have furry friends Pongo, Perdi and Pepper. Yes, the place is pet-friendly. What more do you need on your mountain vacay? PS - You can book your stay through their official website.