This Farmhouse Salon For Pocket-Friendly Head Massages & Pedicures

Like most always-rushed city dwellers, we wanted a quick de-stressing session, and what’s a better way to relax than have somebody massage your messed-up head, right? So, we plonked ourselves in a quiet salon corner, cut-off from the constant sound of the dryers and aunty chatter and surrendered to the expert.

Vipin took over swiftly and slathered a generous layer of olive oil {after carefully assessing the dry state of our tresses}, following up with expert strokes, ending with a sweet-smelling shampoo and conditioner to leave our mane shiny, glossy and ever-so-bouncy.