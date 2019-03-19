Score 100% Genuine Leather Backpacks, Duffel Bags & Slings At This Janpath Gem

If you're a fan of all things leather, a stroll through Janpath will be a treat for you. Head over to this little shop called Leather Smith—it's a cove full of all kinds of leather bags. You'll find everything like slings, backpacks, duffel bags, men's wallets, laptop cases and much more—all 100% genuine leather. The shop owner is super sweet and will answer any questions you might have regarding his products. The price range starts at INR 750 for men's wallets, INR 1,000 for slings, INR 3,000 for laptop cases, and INR 4,500 for duffel bags. You'll even find a range of colours to choose from!