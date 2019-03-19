This Janpath Shop Is A Haven Of Affordable, Old-School Handicrafts

You'll find this little store at the corner of the main Janpath Market. Handicrafts, colourful dreamcatchers in multiple shapes, lamps, wall hangings, and lot of bronze and brass colours—all of this awaits you at Monga Handicrafts. The products are super affordable, and it's a useful place to keep in mind when you're redecorating and need inexpensive knick-knacks to spruce up dull corners.