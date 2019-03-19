You'll find this little store at the corner of the main Janpath Market. Handicrafts, colourful dreamcatchers in multiple shapes, lamps, wall hangings, and lot of bronze and brass colours—all of this awaits you at Monga Handicrafts. The products are super affordable, and it's a useful place to keep in mind when you're redecorating and need inexpensive knick-knacks to spruce up dull corners.
This Janpath Shop Is A Haven Of Affordable, Old-School Handicrafts
Visit only if you care more about affordability rather than the longevity of the products.
₹500 - ₹1,000
