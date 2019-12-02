This Korean Brand Has Amazing Skincare, Cool Bags & Quirky Accessories From Starting INR100

Hola, shopaholics! After Miniso and Mumuso we have got you another store Korean store having snag adorable slippers, quirky stationery and totes adorable bags and more. Ximi Vogue is known for selling an awesome sauce variety of goods ranging from cutesy water bottles, trendy bags to even skincare and oh so much that we lose our minds when we enter their crazy pretty stores! They’ve got bottles that start at Rs 100, cute stuffed toys, pillows, plush slippers, trendy bags, cosmetics and TONS more to get your hands on! Girls you will also find quirky hair accessory and statement jewellery that will just make you look classy and chic. We’re defo heading to these stores with our besties and snagging all these super awesome things as should you. And don’t forget to tell us about your fave products in the comments section!