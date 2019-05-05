Sakley's The Mountain Cafe is a very small joint which is always crowded. The cafe is has a great vibe with pretty lighting and super amazing music. Moreover, the staff is very active and always smiling. They are super efficient coming to the food. The taste of the food is amazing and would visit again and again. Must Recommend: Pizzas, Burgers and Oreo Shake.
Head To Sakley's The Mountain Cafe For Amazing Pizzas And Burgers
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Friends
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
