Head To Sakley's The Mountain Cafe For Amazing Pizzas And Burgers

Cafes

Sakley's The Mountain Cafe

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Galleria, 1st Floor, SF-93, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

Sakley's The Mountain Cafe is a very small joint which is always crowded. The cafe is has a great vibe with pretty lighting and super amazing music. Moreover, the staff is very active and always smiling. They are super efficient coming to the food. The taste of the food is amazing and would visit again and again. Must Recommend: Pizzas, Burgers and Oreo Shake.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Bae, Friends

Other Outlets

Music & Mountains Cafe

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.5

Shop M-23, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

