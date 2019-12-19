Ami's Food Cafe is located in Vatika Business Park in Gurgaon and is already the go-to lunch place for everyone working there. The interiors are as pretty as it can get and the food's all vegetarian so yay. Being a vegetarian, finding awesome places is hard but this one from the house of our favs, Haldiram's does it right. A few things that you must try would be their Berry Berry smoothie (hands down the best we've had), the chips & dip (with a twist) and the spaghettis. You can also go for the desserts if that's your jam and they even have a wide range of hot beverages. It's a pretty insta-worthy place so don't forget to get the cute pictures clicked! P.s. it's the first fine dining 'cafe' in India and Ami's short for Amisha (FYI).
This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The staff could be just a tad bit more accommodating. Also, park outside as they don't allow non-members to park in the Business centre parking.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Comments (0)