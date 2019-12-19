This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food

Ami's Food Cafe is located in Vatika Business Park in Gurgaon and is already the go-to lunch place for everyone working there. The interiors are as pretty as it can get and the food's all vegetarian so yay. Being a vegetarian, finding awesome places is hard but this one from the house of our favs, Haldiram's does it right. A few things that you must try would be their Berry Berry smoothie (hands down the best we've had), the chips & dip (with a twist) and the spaghettis. You can also go for the desserts if that's your jam and they even have a wide range of hot beverages. It's a pretty insta-worthy place so don't forget to get the cute pictures clicked! P.s. it's the first fine dining 'cafe' in India and Ami's short for Amisha (FYI).