This Shahpur-Like Designer Store Has Wedding Outfits Starting At INR 7K

Wedding shopping is exhausting to say the least. So, I appreciate finding a store where the collection is so good, there's no need to hunt through n number of stores, outfits and boutiques. Rudrika is a treasure for lovers of abstract designs (think unexpected cuts and colours). They love experimenting and fusing Indian and western styles in their outfits (don't miss all the corset gowns). I love that they've kept alive nearly lost Indian techniques for which they've found and employed talented local craftsmen. For instance, the green coloured lehenga had intricate authentic Mughal work all over it and the black lehenga had a very unusual leather applique work. The service here is impeccable. They'll give special focus on getting your fit just right. Also, any outfit you like can be remade for you in a different colour. Plus, every piece can be bought independently, even if it's a part of a set. In case you want something completely new, they'll happily design and create a fresh outfit, just for you (talk about special treatment). The best part? The price range here is huge. From jewellery for INR 525 to outfits that begin at INR 7,000 and go up till INR 65,000 - there's something here for everyone.