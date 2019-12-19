This Tiny Cafe In Green Park Serves Delicious Shawarama & Shakes

Casual Dining

The Brew Kitchen

Green Park, New Delhi
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, G 53, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Brew Kitchen is a very tiny cafe which is hidden in the Green Park Market. With warm and cosy ambience this place is great to hangout. The staff here is hospitable and the food is well prepared and plated. Their Chicken Shawarma and Biryani are just smashing and full of flavours. You will also love there rice bowls called Mandi Rice Bowl. Also, if you have a sweet tooth and are especially biased towards thick shakes, this one must top your to-try list. So friends don’t think and come on by for some decadent indulgence!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

