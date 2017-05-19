No Planning Needed: This Company Plans Surprise Trips For Every Kind Of Traveller

Let’s just say, surprises are a mixed bag. Sometimes you’ll be reduced to tears in a good way and other times, well… in a not so good way. But the Unpland peeps don’t leave things to chance. They have a great system in place to analyse your likes and travel goals based on a simple form. Expect all the right questions around your past holiday destinations, personality type, vacay partners and budget so they know they’re getting you the good kind of surprise.

Truth be told, it takes so much pressure off the whole booking process. Or the fact that bae might mistake your ideal beach holiday to be around an island where you find yourself sharing camp space with way too many tropical insects. So rejoice because no tiring paperwork or bad holiday plans will ever come in the way – this venture is all about putting well thought out itineraries {couch potatoes will never ever find ourselves trekking through a never-ending forest or vice versa}.