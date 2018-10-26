Chapter & Ink: Stationery, Confetti Bombs and Rorschach Notebooks

Crisp, fresh sheets of paper, soft buttery leather covers, ink pens that translate seamlessly—oh, Chapter & Ink has our hearts up in a tizzy. They have put together an eclectic mix of paper and handcrafted paper products, beginning from art prints and sticky notes to beautiful calendars, planners and notebooks.

Some of their products aren’t paper-related, but we are pretty glad they exist all the same. For instance, whoever decided that we need confetti balloons in our lives, is a genius. Or that gift tag tapes that say ‘You are worth it’, ‘You are loved’ and ‘You are lovely’ are just…adorable.

They have cards for every occasion, be it birthdays or babies, congratulations or sympathy (and the designs are gorgeous). Also pick from a range of stamps, wrapping paraphernalia, pens and pencils and of course, notebooks and journals.

There’s a Glitter Twine that we just added to our wish list, and we’re seriously considering dipping into our rainy day fund for those Rorschach Notebooks and the Hounds Correspondence Cards. The products are minimal, but polished, and there’s an element of quirk here and there.