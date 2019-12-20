Culture Cafe serves amazing food and coffee. This place also has board games and yes, my favourite jenga. You can easily spend your time playing and eating with your friends.
Visit Culture Cafe For Chilling And Some Amazing Coffee
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
Park your car near the mall and enjoy the place.
Anything Else?
This place is also known to serve great coffee. Head over to Culture Cafe for your caffeine kick.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)