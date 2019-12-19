This Waffle Joint In Ashok Vihar Does A Variety Of Bubble Waffles

Ashok Vihar Phase - 2, New Delhi
Pocket B-1/10, Phase 2, Near Mall TVR, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Wafflism, a waffle point situated next to Imly in Ashok Vihar, is the place that you should visit each time you crave waffles. They don't serve regular variant, only the delicious bubble waffles. I tried their brownie waffle, it was yummy and filling too. Think a portion size enough for three people. This waffle priced at INR 200 came overloaded with chocolate and crumbled brownies.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, and Big Group.

Pocket B-1/10, Phase 2, Near Mall TVR, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

