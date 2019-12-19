Wafflism, a waffle point situated next to Imly in Ashok Vihar, is the place that you should visit each time you crave waffles. They don't serve regular variant, only the delicious bubble waffles. I tried their brownie waffle, it was yummy and filling too. Think a portion size enough for three people. This waffle priced at INR 200 came overloaded with chocolate and crumbled brownies.
This Waffle Joint In Ashok Vihar Does A Variety Of Bubble Waffles
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: AZADPUR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, and Big Group.
