Weekend Plans: Plan Get- Togethers With Buds At This Beautiful Estate On Mountains

Sitla Estate is a perfect getaway spot from the hustle and bustle of city life. This beautiful 39acre property is situated at the edge of a reserve forest in a serene village Sitla in the Kumaon region of Himalayas in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand! It is surrounded by dense jungles, orchards and pine trees, hills in this region gives ample scope for trekking too, making it an ideal place to visit for retreat! A huge shoutout to Vikram Maira and his team who manages this 150 year old property with so much love, affection and dedication..if you wander around the property you will find some delightful contemporary style big spacious rooms/suites that opens up to different mesmerising hill top view, a beautiful kitchen and a sprawling dining hall And a cosy library which showcases some really good and old collection of books by Vikram and his family! If you wander around the property you will find so many birds and rabbits merry making around. I completely relished their breakfast menu. It is laid in an open area with a mesmerising view from the top. Do watch sunrise in this sit out area and enjoy your drinks under the stars at night. Interestingly they get practically everything from their garden -fruits to veggies to herbs everything! So it’s all organic! Breakfast comprises of English breakfast mostly which can be customised as per your liking. We went out for lunch so not sure about their lunch menu. Dinner menu was full of pretty fancy dishes with twist!It was a 4 course set meal menu so you cannot customise it! But if you have any dietary preferences, tell them in advance. Now if we talk about the budget for this trip it’s going to be on the higher side if you compare to other resorts in Uttarakhand.