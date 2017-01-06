Wok Me: A Quick Wok Through Asian Street Food

We were quite smitten with the boys behind the counter and their ever so eager attitude to please their customers. The make-your-own-box concept had us at hello and we were quite amazed with the combinations we could come up with.

Our favorite combination for the night was the Kinky Korean, with basil chilli and oyster sauce, mixed with a perfect balanced assortment of fresh greens {bokchoy, snow peas}, tofu and chicken on a well-cooked base of sticky rice. Topped it up with crushed peanuts, the meal was healthy, wholesome and certainly very indulgent. The sauce was tangy, sweet, spicy and umami at the same time.

Another must try is their Delhi Belly sauce which took them about 20 tries to get right and boast about later!