Tucked away in your regular appliance and home furnishing friendly market, this little joint delivers the best type of street food—affordable Asian street food which is good enough to fill your tummy.
Wok Me: A Quick Wok Through Asian Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
Wok’s So Special?
With two friendly boys running the place like a boss, Wok Me is always buzzing with youngsters. After a night of partying, people drag their almost inebriated selves here for a taste of some good wok tossed Chinese, Korean and Thai quick bites.
The best part? These boys have learnt the art of good street food whilst strolling the streets of most South East Asian countries, gathering recipes and happy experiences.
And Suddenly They're Bestsellers
Wok Me began with the Grub fest in 2015. They were the last ones to set up and the first to be sold out completely! After that there was really no looking back.
After a great do at the Asian Hawkers Market and Magnetic Fields Festival, they decided to open shop at Aurobindo market and serve the city the best of Asian street food.
Wok’s Cooking Good Lookin’?
We were quite smitten with the boys behind the counter and their ever so eager attitude to please their customers. The make-your-own-box concept had us at hello and we were quite amazed with the combinations we could come up with.
Our favorite combination for the night was the Kinky Korean, with basil chilli and oyster sauce, mixed with a perfect balanced assortment of fresh greens {bokchoy, snow peas}, tofu and chicken on a well-cooked base of sticky rice. Topped it up with crushed peanuts, the meal was healthy, wholesome and certainly very indulgent. The sauce was tangy, sweet, spicy and umami at the same time.
Another must try is their Delhi Belly sauce which took them about 20 tries to get right and boast about later!
So We’re Saying…
If you’re in the mood for a wok down some heavenly Asian street food, look no further. The sweet little place with very limited seating but unlimited love for all things Asian will make you wok no further. A meal for two costs around INR 600.
#LBBTip
They’re now delivering to nearby places. So if you’re lazy in your p’jams, they’ll bring you your Asian street food experience home.
