Pan Fried Momos & Schezwan Momos From This Delivery Spot In South Delhi

If you are a hardcore momos lover, you gotta try this momos delivery spot in Kailash colony. Vamos momos is purely a gastronomical delight. My top picks to entice your tastebuds- 1. Veg Steamed Momos - Stuffed with minced vegetables and perfectly steamed outer covering. 2. Veg Pan Fried Momos - highly recommended. 3. Veg Paneer Momos- I never relished paneer momos but this dish impressed me well. 4. Veg Schezwan Steamed Momos- spicy flavours made this dish super yummy. Great quantity and marvellous quality make this place worth trying.