Your Weekend Brunch Has A New Address!

Head over to Pickwicks at The Claridges Hotel. They have a wide spread of delicious cuisines, serving scrumptious food at their weekend brunch. Along with the buffet they also serve a wide variety of European and Continental cuisines. I went for a brunch with my mom and the experience was wonderful. The warm hospitality and a wonderful company made it for an amazing afternoon. Head over to Pickwicks for a quiet time with your family and loved ones.