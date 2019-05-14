Your Weekend Brunch Has A New Address!

Fine Dining

Pickwicks - The Claridges

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Claridges, 12, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Head over to Pickwicks at The Claridges Hotel. They have a wide spread of delicious cuisines, serving scrumptious food at their weekend brunch. Along with the buffet they also serve a wide variety of European and Continental cuisines. I went for a brunch with my mom and the experience was wonderful. The warm hospitality and a wonderful company made it for an amazing afternoon. Head over to Pickwicks for a quiet time with your family and loved ones.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

