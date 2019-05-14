Head over to Pickwicks at The Claridges Hotel. They have a wide spread of delicious cuisines, serving scrumptious food at their weekend brunch. Along with the buffet they also serve a wide variety of European and Continental cuisines. I went for a brunch with my mom and the experience was wonderful. The warm hospitality and a wonderful company made it for an amazing afternoon. Head over to Pickwicks for a quiet time with your family and loved ones.
Your Weekend Brunch Has A New Address!
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
