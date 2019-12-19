Zillinie by Ahmad Ali is where all men can score absolutely stunning ethnic wear (definitely one to save for your wedding maybe?). The label has received great reviews recently at the Delhi Times Fashion Week ' 19. So, you can be sure that whatever you buy from them, is straight from the runway and in line with the latest trend. From what we've seen, the designs look super classy and never go overboard.
This Designer's Ethnic Wear Collection Is Perfect For Soon-To-Be-Grooms
Clothing Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
It's high-end, designer stuff - save it as an option only if you're not worried about the price tag. Also, we wish they had a better presence online. There is no website, and the social media handles don't have enough images for you to get a proper idea of their collection. So, making a trip to their stores becomes mandatory. Photo credits: Zillinie
How Much Did It Cost
₹3000+
Other Outlets
Clothing Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)