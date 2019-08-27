A Traditional Italian Restaurant Near Calangute Beach Is Hard To Miss!

Piccola Roma is a traditional Italian restaurant with lots of choices from Pasta, Meat, Pizza and Seafood. It is less than a mile away from Calangute beach so it's hard to miss. This place has a nice collection of preselected and customizable personal pizzas. The ambience is welcoming with lots of space and wooden furniture as foreign tourist likes such a place. -Pizza Atomica: Pizza had a cracker-thin crust topped by tomato sauce and lots of extremely fresh buffalo mozzarella. Bell peppers, onion and chilly were my choice of the ingredient so choose Atomica pizza. Buffalo mozzarella cheese provides authentic Italian excellence. The pizza was enormous but we finished it without any difficulty. I was really satisfied with the food. If you're in Calangute beach, take the time to try out this amazing place for authenticity.