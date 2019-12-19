An Affordable Villa With A Pool? We Found This One Near Baga For Your Fam

With one bedroom on the ground floor along with a living area and another one perched on the first floor, with a adjoining chill-out area, this villa feels spacious and sunny. The balcony upstairs overlooks a forest and the drawing room has the view of the pool. We like that the whole set-up is cosy and everything you could possibly need including hats, microwave, a clothes stand to a cute flamingo float are all there to make sure you (and your squad) can have a comfy stay. The house is big enough for up to 6 people.

The villa feels like living at a friend’s house really. It helps that isn’t intimidatingly fancy and lets you really put your feet up. The snacks are always overflowing, the books are at your disposal, the pool’s right outside and there’s wifi… Why would you really need to step out then?

The hosts are pretty hands-on and super prompt on texts. We were not just virtually given the most specific set of directions to the villa but were also handed over a curated list of cool hangout spots during the stay. Ask them about the newest bar in the neighbourhood or where you can go dancing or get a wholesome local thali and they should flood you with options.