When In Goa, Don't Forget To Book This Jungle Themed Hostel In Vagator!

Jungle based hostel in Goa with a cute Cafe in it, with Vagator beach just a few steps away, with clean beds, what more do you ask for. JUNGLE by thehostelcrowd has Bunk beds as well as private rooms, with all girls and mixed dorm rooms categories. Cleanroom as well as clean washrooms, you don't feel away from home. They have events organized now and then, also people are friendly and loving. It was my first ever Solo Trip and i didn't regret it at all.