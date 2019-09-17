Soak In All The Peace & Quiet At This Luxury Wellness Retreat In North Goa

As a luxury stay meets wellness centre, Ishavilas in Siolim is the perfect retreat for anyone who’s looking for some TLC. With two swimming pools, seven luxury suites, a yogashala, a community dining table, immaculate garden spaces and treatment rooms, it’s a happy place that resonates with nature lovers, seekers of well-being, those on the quest for quiet or even for people who enjoy Goa’s green, quaint side.

The biggest, and perhaps the most sacred addition to this green haven is Dr. Mosaraf Ali’s Time Reversal Rejuvenation Centre. With the likes of Morgan Freeman, Kate Moss & Samuel L Jackson vouching for Dr. Ali, you should have no doubts that his integrated medical approach has worked wonders for those who've given it a shot. If we were to break it down to a simple explanation, the treatment promotes healthy cell regeneration by finding a way to tap into the body’s innate healing power. This is made possible by relying on completely natural methods and a specially designed diet.

Today even if Dr. Ali isn’t around, two of his trusted doctors, Dr. Rita and Dr. Udbhav are there for people book consultations. Having trained under Dr. Ali’s strict tutelage, the two resident doctors are perceptive and immensely gifted when it comes to therapy. Now whether you’ve gone to seek cure for your chronic illness, deal with stress better, for a digital detox or even to fix your diet and lifestyle, you can rest assured that you’re going to be in very capable hands. The prices for walk-in treatments start at INR 1,500.

And how do we know all of this? Well, we had a meal with the doctors and there’s much to be said about a balanced diet followed by their signature neck connection massage. Kneading the stress (and what they call energy blockages) right out of our stubborn, stiff-as-hell neck and shoulder muscles wasn’t a cakewalk as we lay on the therapy bed but once done, we felt like a new person, a bit sore but a whole lot lighter. They have specially-designed 3 to even long 14-day programmes that are meant to help you rewire your being. These routines include a mix of diets, yoga, meditation, therapies, massages, doctor’s consultation and more as you stay in their perfectly serene rooms.

Now don’t get intimidated by all this yoga-and-balanced diet talk, Ishavilas is equally embracing for folks who just want to stay a couple of days in Goa and enjoy a calm vacation. The rooms, all spell grandeur but in a way that’s cosy, so you can soak in the pool, read a book in the gardens, head over for a spa session or just explore Siolim’s sleepy side. You’ll be happy to know that Morjim, Ashwem and Mandrem beaches are a drive away, as are Vagator and Assagao with their pretty cafes and shops and bars.