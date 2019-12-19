Affordable & Gorgeous: These Goan Villas Are Perfect For Large Groups

More often than not, when you're planning a Goa vacay with your friends, your list includes the perfect villa with a sit-out, jacuzzi, garden, and a splendid view. Guess what? We may have just have found the holiday home of your dreams. Aalia Villas in Anjuna, North Goa, have three gorgeous homes on rent that are perfect for big groups. Best part? They won't rip you off either. My stay at Aalia Villas was for two nights and one of my favourite things about the place was its location. Very close to Tamarind, the property is a little further away from the chaotic Anjuna streets. Peaceful and serene are the words that best describe the place, The amenities here include super comfy rooms, access to the jacuzzi and the presence of a full time housekeeper who will arrange food and snacks (food can be ordered from anywhere around as they don't offer meals here. FYI- Tamarind is open till late into the night). Given that the villas are part of a gated community, rest assured that they're safe (very good for a gang of girls too). The glass door rooms offer a beautiful view of the landscape. Take me for my word when I say sitting in the jacuzzi with a chilled beer is just the best way to spend your afternoons here. These villas are best suited for groups of 6-8 people. Presently, a 3BHK villa is priced at INR 35,000 per night, but the prices vary as per the season.