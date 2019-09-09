Breakfast In North Goa? We Let You In On 11 Killer Places

This riverside restaurant's small but substantial breakfast menu is so worth it. Drive by the Baga creek and find yourself a spot that let's you gaze at the river and then, begin your day with a glass of freshly-squeezed juice. They've got interesting egg options with your classic ham and cheese omlettes or sunny side ups. We, however, are big fans of the Goan breakfast platter that comes with local poi that's used to polish off chorizo (local sausages), potatoes, bacon and a sunny side up. Vegetarians, the buttery spinach on toast with garlic is another one of our favourite picks. But if it has to be one and only one thing we keep going back to, we'll have to go with the French toast that comes with caramelised apples tucked between layers of sweet and salty goodness. Get yourself a shake and mutton keema if you want comfort food and hey, stick around long enough for the bar to open and you might as well make it a brunch!