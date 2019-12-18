Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Utorda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Utorda
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Hotels
Bakeries
Cafes
Tourist Attractions
Fine Dining
Home Décor Stores
NGOs
Pubs
Religious Establishments
Shacks
Shacks
Zeebop
Zeebop in Utorda For a Lazy Sunday Lunch with Family
Utorda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pentagon Restaurant
Live Music Every Day & Fresh Seafood: No Wonder This Garden Pub Is Always Kicking!
Majorda
Hotels
Hotels
Vivenda Dos Palhacos
This Goa Hotel Has Rooms With Unique Names & A Customised Tuk-Tuk To Take You Around
Majorda
Cafes
Cafes
Carpe Diem
Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Resorts
Resorts
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort
#LBBGoa: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort In Salcette Is Where You Should Go To Relax & Chill
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Salute - Cucina Italiana
This Italian Restaurant In South Goa Deserves A Standing Salute
Majorda
Bakeries
Bakeries
Master Chef
Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Hotels
Hotels
Alila Diwa
Candlelight Dinners Are Passé? Try Dining In The Dark At This Restaurant In Goa
Majorda
Cafes
Cafes
Fish Ka
Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Godinho Bakery
This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Martin's Corner
Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa
Homesick North Indians, Get Epic Kebabs & A Gorgeous Beach At This Resort
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Betalbatim Beach
Beach Please! Check Out This Goan Beach That Legit Glows In The Dark #GetLost
Betalbatim
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Goa Kart Racing
Forget Paragliding, Opt For Go Karting On Top Of A Hill Instead
Nuvem
Hotels
Hotels
The Postcard Hotel
These 3 New Luxury Hotels In Goa Are Anything But The Typical
NGOs
NGOs
Atmavishwas -The Vocational Centre
Go Grab Lunch At This Home Café Run By The Differently Abled
Verna
Pubs
Pubs
Leda
Good Food, Music & Romance: Leda Is A Perfect Date Spot In Goa
Colva
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
49er's
Karaoke & Live Music Nights At 49er's, Colva
Colva
Shacks
Shacks
Goodman Restaurant & Bar
Good Man Restaurant, Colva For A Chilled-Out Lunch
Colva
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Velsao Beach
Go For A Quiet, Long, Peaceful Walk at Velsao Beach
Velsao
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Linen Shoppe
Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Vanelim
Have a great recommendation for
Utorda?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE