Utorda

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Utorda

Shacks
image - Zeebop
Shacks

Zeebop

Zeebop in Utorda For a Lazy Sunday Lunch with Family
Utorda
Casual Dining
image - Pentagon Restaurant
Casual Dining

Pentagon Restaurant

Live Music Every Day & Fresh Seafood: No Wonder This Garden Pub Is Always Kicking!
Majorda
Hotels
image - Vivenda Dos Palhacos
Hotels

Vivenda Dos Palhacos

This Goa Hotel Has Rooms With Unique Names & A Customised Tuk-Tuk To Take You Around
Majorda
Cafes
image - Carpe Diem
Cafes

Carpe Diem

Theatre, Pottery & Even A Cafe: This Hangout Spot In South Goa Has It All
Majorda
Resorts
image - Planet Hollywood Beach Resort
Resorts

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort

#LBBGoa: Planet Hollywood Beach Resort In Salcette Is Where You Should Go To Relax & Chill
Casual Dining
image - Salute - Cucina Italiana
Casual Dining

Salute - Cucina Italiana

This Italian Restaurant In South Goa Deserves A Standing Salute
Majorda
Bakeries
image - Master Chef
Bakeries

Master Chef

Butter Cookies & Milkshakes At Master Chef, Majorda
Majorda
Hotels
image - Alila Diwa
Hotels

Alila Diwa

Candlelight Dinners Are Passé? Try Dining In The Dark At This Restaurant In Goa
Majorda
Cafes
image - Fish Ka
Cafes

Fish Ka

Vindaloo Magic & Bacon Wrapped Prawns At Fish Ka, Betalbatim
Betalbatim
Bakeries
image - The Godinho Bakery
Bakeries

The Godinho Bakery

This Third Generation Baker Sells Authentic Poi At The Majorda Station
Casual Dining
image - Martin's Corner
Casual Dining

Martin's Corner

Head To Martin's Corner For Authentic Goan Food & A Lively Vibe
Betalbatim
Fine Dining
image - Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa
Fine Dining

Kebabs & Kurries - ITC Grand Goa

Homesick North Indians, Get Epic Kebabs & A Gorgeous Beach At This Resort
Tourist Attractions
image - Betalbatim Beach
Tourist Attractions

Betalbatim Beach

Beach Please! Check Out This Goan Beach That Legit Glows In The Dark #GetLost
Betalbatim
Sports Venues
image - Goa Kart Racing
Sports Venues

Goa Kart Racing

Forget Paragliding, Opt For Go Karting On Top Of A Hill Instead
Nuvem
Hotels
image - The Postcard Hotel
Hotels

The Postcard Hotel

These 3 New Luxury Hotels In Goa Are Anything But The Typical
NGOs
image - Atmavishwas -The Vocational Centre
NGOs

Atmavishwas -The Vocational Centre

Go Grab Lunch At This Home Café Run By The Differently Abled
Verna
Pubs
image - Leda
Pubs

Leda

Good Food, Music & Romance: Leda Is A Perfect Date Spot In Goa
Colva
Casual Dining
image - 49er's
Casual Dining

49er's

Karaoke & Live Music Nights At 49er's, Colva
Colva
Shacks
image - Goodman Restaurant & Bar
Shacks

Goodman Restaurant & Bar

Good Man Restaurant, Colva For A Chilled-Out Lunch
Colva
Tourist Attractions
image - Velsao Beach
Tourist Attractions

Velsao Beach

Go For A Quiet, Long, Peaceful Walk at Velsao Beach
Velsao
Home Décor Stores
image - The Linen Shoppe
Home Décor Stores

The Linen Shoppe

Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Vanelim
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Utorda?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE