Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Verem
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Verem
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Homestays
Museums
Pubs
Bars
Resorts
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Iskon International
There's A Quaint Wholesale Firozabadi Glass & Ceramic Store In North Goa
Verem
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Voltaire
Visit Voltaire For A Heady Blend Of Food & Architecture
Verem
Other
Other
Vianaar
Catch & Lease: Rent Luxury Villas with Vianaar in Goa
Verem
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Reis Magos Fort
Views, Cannons And Mario Miranda Artworks At The Underrated Reis Magos Fort In Goa
Reis Magos
Cafes
Cafes
Babazin's Shack
Tired Of Touristy Shacks? Check Out Babazin's For Fresh Seafood By The Mandovi
Reis Magos
Homestays
Homestays
Skyhigh Villa
Floating Breakfast In An Infinity Pool? Head To This Luxury Villa In North Goa
Reis Magos
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Thaal
Oh Gosht! Try 7-Course Thaals & Yum Biryani At This Bohra Restaurant
Reis Magos
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Tarini
Take It From Us, This Panjim Store Is A Heaven For Home Linen Lovers
Panjim
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Everest Restaurant
Chicken Tikka & Butter Naan At Everest Restaurant
Panjim
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Kala Academy
Paint The Town Red (Literally) At Kala Academy
Panjim
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Wendell Rodricks Design Space
Forget Age, Forget Body Type: Wendell Rodricks' Goa Store Is Beautifully Inclusive
Panjim
Resorts
Resorts
Goa Villa La Gitana
We're Serious! A Stay In This Luxury Spanish Villa In Goa Will Save You A Lot Of Money
Nerul
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombil Restaurant
Want A Homestyle Goan Meal? This Thali Cafe In Panjim Is Beautiful
Panjim
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Linen Shoppe
Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Panjim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tuscany Gardens
This Newbie In Panjim Is Heaven For All Pizza Lovers
Panjim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tinge - Hotel Grande Delmon
A Beautiful Evening At Tinge ❤️
Panjim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Fisherman's Wharf
Indo-Portugese Culinary Affair At Fisherman's Wharf
Panjim
Cafes
Cafes
Black Vanilla
#LBBGoa: This Instagram-Worthy Cheesecake At Black Vanilla In Panjim Is A Must-Try!
Panjim
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Marietta Bar & Restaurant
When In Goa, Check Out Marietta For Lovely Wines & Portuguese Food
Panjim
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Mumbai Canteen
Stop Over For Bombay Street Food & Masala Chai At This Small Panjim Cafe
Panjim
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
We Cannot Keep Calm Because Keventers Has Finally Opened In Goa
Panjim
Pubs
Pubs
Cafe Mojo
There's Beer On Tap On Every Table At This English Pub In Goa!
Panjim
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Nykaa
Calling All Sheet Mask & Lipstick Junkies! Nykaa Finally Has A Store In Goa
Panjim
Have a great recommendation for
Verem?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE