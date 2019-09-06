Goa's Best New Bars & Restaurants To Eat At

Run by a lovely couple, Davide and Alciela, this garden pizzeria in Candolim's been on every pizza lover's mind (and Instagram feed). Their love for authentic, Italian-style meatballs, pasta and more importantly, thin-crust pizzas is pretty evident in the way they talk about their food. A few bites into the pizza, you know the ingredients are fresh and handpicked and really, it makes all the difference. Spend an evening in the soft evening light or a lazy afternoon chilling here with Capricciosa and Proscuito-e-rucola pizzas.

P.S. The tiramisu that's made with Davide's mum's secret recipe is to die for.