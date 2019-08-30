Make Your First Scuba Diving Experience Memorable, Check This Website Now!

Diving deep into the ocean depths was something I always had in my wishlist and nothing could have been better than Scuba diving in Goa at the Grand Island. Trust me, in the beginning, I was scared as I am a non-swimmer but this was something I wanted to experience. I reached out to the Grand Island that is locally famed as the Bat island for this activity that is located a couple of kilometres away from Vasco da Gama in South Goa. After paying an attentive ear to the guide's instructions I was all set for a small training session. Be it learning the gestures or being comfortable with the apparatus, everything was taken care of in this session and I was ready for exploring the bounties of the Arabian Sea. From the beach shore, we headed straight to the center and on a count of three dived deep into the crystal clear waters. As soon as I sank down in the water it was all green around me and all I could hear was my breathing sound. It was an unreal experience where I could not hear anything and all my worries just went off for a while. I heard from a few divers that “Scuba diving is the best option for self-discoveries” and that day I truly experienced it myself. From the clarity of the water to the temperature everything was just on the point and this was a plus to my experience. All I could see underwater water were different sizes of corals, colorful fishes, lobsters, turtles, sea urchins, and several other variants of the underwater world. Apart from this, here one can even spot the remains of WWII warships and countless other sunken vessels that lie submerged in the ocean beds and if you are lucky enough then you can also spot a few sea horses! Right after a scuba diving session, we headed back from our jetty to the shore and on the way back spotted dolphins. Some of them were the humpback dolphins while the others were finless ones. The displays around the Grand Island were fantastic and the elegantly arched coconut trails added up to its beauty. If you are looking for adding something unique to your travel plan then Scuba diving in Goa is a choice with no regrets and you can book the diving tours from a company name or can call them for best offers or look for them at their website.