PS4, Pool, Beer: Your Goa Gang Needs To Stay In This Villa In Candolim

Casa Pelo Mar is #SquadGoals with a pool, a rooftop, a patio, a beer fridge and a PS4. One look at the property and you’ll know why most good things in life are always demanding on the pocket. Yes, you’re going to pay a bombshell to stay here (6.5k a night per person inclusive of breakfast) but it’s going to be worth your while and you’ll probably remember it as a gift to your hardworking self. So, go ahead and splurge (ermm, live) a little.

The house has three bedrooms on the first level and a massive one on the top floor that opens to a gazebo and a fancy shower with steam (woo!). The terrace chill-out zone even comes with a projector and speakers, so those Netflix plans can be taken to the next level with outdoor movie screenings. Oh, and if you really want to piss off a few groupies, you can lay claim on the PS4.

Other advantages of choosing this villas? You can choose Candolim and Sinquerim beaches to start the morning and vegetate on sun loungers till dusk, but there’s a lot to do even beyond that. Think Baga and Anjuna night markets that are going to be on till about March. Plus, the house is a mere 10-min bike ride away from Club Cabana, Tito’s Club and Britto’s which means that you’re never too far from party hotspots (for when the beer runs out at home). If you’re even more experimental, there are sunset cruises on Chapora river and Fort Aguada to check out.