Beetroot Soaps To Shampoo Bars, This Skincare Brand's Products Are All Organic

Apoorva, a law professor by profession, started SuDa about a year back and the brand name is a simple combination of her mum and mother-in-law’s name. Before any of this happened, soap-making was something Apoorva did in her free time. She’d mix oils and kitchen ingredients together and these bars were quickly lapped up by friends and family. As demand grew, she felt more confident to experiment and SuDa Bubbles came into being.

Her range of soaps and shampoos is a clear war against harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances that have now sneakily invaded our shower time. She’s replaced everything harsh in store-bought bath products with olive/coconut/castor/almond or essential oils that provide the skin with ample nourishment. Some of her innovations include everyone’s favourite Rice Turmeric Soap that battles a tan like a boss and charcoal soap. There are also papaya, cucumber, ragi, beetroot, lavender, pomegranate and cocoa soaps. Or, you could choose what your skin likes and have it put into a soap that’s customised just for you.

Not just yummy soaps, (that come packed in eco-friendly packaging, by the way) there’s a whole bunch of products to try from Apoorva’s home. Think shampoo bars (that should be replacing plastic bottles loaded with parabens), homemade body butters and even hair butters. These also make for cute, custom-made gifting hampers, so if you give her a couple of weeks, she can put it all together for you.

While she might not be retailing out of stores in Goa, she does deliver across India. We also hear of a lady in New Zealand who buys from SuDa Bubbles in bulk. All this homemade goodness can be checked out on the brand’s social media. Apoorva regularly uploads pictures and details of new batches of products she creates. Most of these are priced between INR 70 and 200. So, go ahead and order yourself a care kit and your first-ever shampoo bar, perhaps?