This Hostel Close To Vagator Beach Has A Gorgeous Pool & A Total Jungle Vibe

Hidden away just off the main Vagator beach road, this hostel is surrounded by coconut trees in the garden, cosy common areas, lots of terraces and a Bombay Coffee Roasters cafe. They also have a fridge that works on the honesty principle, so take what you want and pay for it later when you are checking out.

With two structures on the property, you can pick between private rooms (starting at INR 1,600 for 2) or a bunk bed (INR 450 onwards) in a dorm. Most of these rooms come with air-conditioning.

From yoga classes, to events and other activities, they offer enough so you don't really need to leave the hostel if you don't want to. Or, you could just get out of this oasis and take a walk down the crowded Vagator road with its eateries, grocery shops and trinket stalls. On weekends, they sometimes host beach parties with live music and one of its biggest draws remain a fresh, hearty breakfast.

Making new friends here is easy, with people form all over, lounging in their common areas, more than happy to strike up a conversation over beer or coffee (and their newly introduced coffee cocktails). They offer complimentary Wi-Fi, breakfasts, a fully equipped kitchen, lockers and of course, that unmistakable jungle vibe.