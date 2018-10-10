This Tailor By The Road Stitches Clothes For European Designers

What seems like a one-man show with a fancy sewing machine and a few men’s shirts messily hung around, is actually a massive set-up with an army of tailors (in season time, he has up to 30–50 of them working). The story goes that the head of this tailor shop, Som, is originally from Nepal but has partnered with someone who’s helped with the machines (the investor person and all) to keep the shop running.

Don’t ask us the exact sequence of events but what we know is, he stitches everything from chiffon gowns, to swimsuits (believe that?!), jackets (leather, suede, cotton, linen and more), cargo pants, men’s shorts, summer dresses, shirts, jeans and more. And, how do we know all this? Well, we wanted to get our beach sheets turned into curtains and needed a hem on top and Som was happy to delegate and get it done swiftly as we chatted and lingered around.

Meanwhile, we figured he’d also stitched yoga shorts for long stay tourists who came to pick them up on their scooters as we hovered around. They paid INR 300 for it.

We’re told, a lot of designers who set up shop at the Anjuna flea market, sometimes commission bulk orders to him to stock up for the season flea. They use all the stock to set shop soon as the market season kicks off and a lot of it gets sold out before the designers fly back home. He even mentioned supplying to a store in London that presumably belongs to his brother.

So, if you’re staying long enough around Anjuna and would like a designer dress stitched for a steal, hit up Mapsa for fabrics and discuss the design with Som (photos help unless you can sketch decently). Or if bae wants a funky beach shirt or another pair of shorts, he’s pretty good at men’s tailoring too.