Woke Up Late? This Gorgeous Beach Club's Doing Champagne Brunches

We bet you’ve at some point felt like making that transition from being a crazy night owl to a sober breakfast person. No? Okay, let us suggest a mid-way. How about a late boozy brunch? So, one of our favourite beach clubs, Chronicle in Vagator, that was once a party place has now decided to become a chill beachside eatery doing brekkie, lunch and dinner. Oh heck, they even have yoga classes now from 8:30am-9:30am thrice a week.

And who’s behind this transformation? Well, you can thank Shilpa Shetty in part. She recently decided to invest in Chronicle and her intervention has meant that they now start serving up healthy grub 9:30am onwards. In keeping with her love for all things fitness, it’s no surprise that the menu’s got granola, avo toasts, smoothie bowls, eggs and lots more.

If you can’t make it for breakfast on a Sunday, fret not. There are better things waiting. Get there around noon and hog on a stellar 3-course brunch menu with champagne for INR 1,500 per person. In case you’re not too happy with the fixed menu, you can pick a dish from the a la carte menu and get a 1 + 1 on that glass of champagne. Wondering what you’re going to be having for brunch? Think on the lines of beetroot/beef carpaccio, fresh fruit granola, saffron risotto, beef steak, grilled chicken leg and ice cream/meringue with sorbet. Of course, you’ll get to wash it down with a glass of Chandon.

Around 3pm onwards, they begin playing live music. And sigh… those beach views are breathtaking.