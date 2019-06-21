This Microbrewery Is Offering Amazing Food With Pretty Decor & Live Music

36 downtown formerly known as Vapour. So I was invited to be a part of bloggers session and the first thing that caught my eye was its beautiful decor. It is one of the trending microbreweries in Hyderabad which is spread over three floors. Also, it has got a dance floor and live music performances by good bands. They brew more than 4 beers. We tried: Virgin Mojito Cocktails: Lovers Club Rock N Roll Beers: Wheat American Lager Apple Cider Indian Pale Ale Starters Veg: Mushroom Duplex: Was good. Palak Patta Chat: Was okay. Paneer Majestic: Was good. Nachos Veg: Can be improved. Paneer Tikka: Can be Better Starters Non-veg: Hot Basil Chicken: Was good. Harisha Chicken: Was amazing. Atta Chicken: Must try something new. Reshmi Chicken With A Twist: Must try Chilly Garlic Tempura Prawns: Was delicious Chicken 65: Was amazing Main Course: Keema Pav Chaufa Fried Rice Non-veg Polomanch Chicken Steak Rajasthani Laal Maas Thai Curry Veg Palak Paneer Oriental Pizza Non-veg Paprika Pizza Veg Salad: Caesar Salad Non-veg Greek Salad Veg Desserts Blueberry Cheese Cake: Can be improved White Chocolate Brownie Must try Mud Cke With Ice Cream Must try Coquito Pannacotta Must try Service feedback: -Staff is polite and the chef is extremely humble and nice. -Dishes come on the table as they are prepped on time. It is the good interiors, good location and amazing menu ideas which makes 36 Downtown stand out. Food is an experience Enjoy it.