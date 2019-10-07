Artisan Pizza Lovers? This Place In Jubilee Hills Has Got You Covered!

Fast Food Restaurants

ZZA Bar

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

403/1, Shop 2, Road 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Super awesome pizzas make ZZA Bar worth-trying. The owner is super passionate about his food and it shows in his work. Their pizzas are to die for! My recommendation would be their 5 cheese pizza and Tres loches.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

