Super awesome pizzas make ZZA Bar worth-trying. The owner is super passionate about his food and it shows in his work. Their pizzas are to die for! My recommendation would be their 5 cheese pizza and Tres loches.
Artisan Pizza Lovers? This Place In Jubilee Hills Has Got You Covered!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
