Check Out This Carpet Store In Karkhana To Revamp Your Space

There are many ways to revamp your living room or any other space that you want to deck up. And carpets or rugs is a great option. It can pull all of your accent colours together, they can add pattern to a neutral colour palette. So, if you are a person who needs to see just about every carpet or rug out there before making a pick — head straight to this shop. Asian Carpets and Interior offers a range of options, from classic selections to antique-inspired, from soft-spoken neutral to boldly-hued pattern, everything ranges between INR 1,800 and INR 45,000 or beyond. They have basic rugs with tassel (2ft x 3ft) starting at INR 1,800; level loop carpet (2ft x 3ft) at INR 2,000; the pattern carpets for INR 5,000 to 45,000. The selection includes traditional, transitional and modern options. Make sure what you buy is the right scale for your room. Also, check the cleaning and maintenance of any rug or carpet you are considering.