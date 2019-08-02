OMG! This Multi Designer Store In Kondapur Is So Dreamy

Bringing you a fine hoard of designer labels under one roof, there's a new boutique in Sarath City Capital Mall. Atelier (which also means a designer or an artist's studio) will grab your fancy the moment you step in. For one thing, it houses a neat blend of indie designers and popular ones. We found ourselves gawking at those stunning lehengas by Deepthi Ganesh, but we were overjoyed to spot Mandira Bedi and Priyanka Chopra's choicest piece share their space with Varsha Bajaj, Nida Mahmood, Suchi K. Label Pataka, true to its name, had a fun array of clothes. What we really liked about the store is it has both western wear and elaborate Indian wear. If you're someone who prefers understated and minimalistic Indian wear, you're so in luck. These folks have lehengas, sarees that include both handlooms and elaborate silks, and no matter what an occasion calls for, they've got it. Dhoti pants on your mind? Grab them too. In fact, they've got ensembles that you can pick and try for your big day. The price range starts at INR 8,000.