Tan Handbags, Totes & Slings: We're Bagging Loads From This Wholesale Store

TBH, you can never have enough bags and if people around you think otherwise, keep hoarding because you don't need that kind of negativity in your life. And for your hoarding needs, Bajaj Bag Store in Sultan Bazar is where you can go crazy. From duffle bags, backpacks, to satchels, handbags, and totes — this store has everything in abundance. Have travel plans? They've got handbags will enough compartments to carry your world in it. Need an easy-breezy sling bag? They've got those in the latest designs. We also found sequinned totes along with other funky ones for all you college going girls. Most of their bags are made of leather with a few exceptions, so if you're cool with leather products, you'll like their stock. These bags are imported from Thailand, China, and apna Mumbai, too. Being a wholesale store, everything is sold at discounted prices. But that doesn't mean you can't fire up your bargaining skills, get it?