This Cute Little Spot Have Got Amazing Shakes And Mojitos At Affordable Rates

Juice & Milkshake Shops

The London Shakes

Ameerpet, Hyderabad
4.7
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shiv Bagh Colony, Satyam Theatre Road, Ameerpet, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The London Shakes is a small place with a really cute and simple ambience. It has almost like 12 outlets and this one is way too bigger than compared to all the other outlets which I have been too. The shakes and mojitos are really good and tasty and they are pocket-friendly too and also the white sauce pasta is best from here.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family

