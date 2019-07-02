The London Shakes is a small place with a really cute and simple ambience. It has almost like 12 outlets and this one is way too bigger than compared to all the other outlets which I have been too. The shakes and mojitos are really good and tasty and they are pocket-friendly too and also the white sauce pasta is best from here.
This Cute Little Spot Have Got Amazing Shakes And Mojitos At Affordable Rates
- Price for two: ₹ 500
