Ditch Boring Blouses! Jazz Up Your Ethnic Fashion Game With This Clothing Brand

If you are planning to wear a saree but want some twist to your blouse, no worries! We got something for you to ditch those boring blouse pieces that come with your sarees and instead, pair them with quirky blouses that would jazz up your ethnic fashion game!

Cattlecall, a clothing brand by Sukanya and Bandana, provides a great collection of iconic designs on the back of blouses. These blouses are an amalgamation of embroidery and hand-paint and fit every occasion; be it a simple puja at home, a festival, a family function or a wedding. The price starts at INR 2,150 and varies based on the detailing of design. And not just that, they have beautiful cotton sarees at INR 1,550, and terracotta jewelry (earrings and neckpieces) starting at INR 750. So, if you are a handloom lover, you need to check them out and for orders, reach them via Instagram page.

