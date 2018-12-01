You Cannot Miss Making A Trip To This Tiger Reserve Just 8 Hours Away

Home to plenty of exotic birds like pond herons, woodpeckers, kingfishers, wild cats like leopards and tigers, bears, bisons, sambars and more fauna, Tadoba Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur is a paradise for wildlife photographers. Set out on a safari in the spacious jeeps, with a guide and try your luck at spotting the tigers fondly named as Maya, Madhuri, Sonam, Wagdoh (among others) walking their majestic walk, being playful with cubs, or going for a prey. Within the reserve is a lake with iridescent shores that are picturesque too.

While here, stay at Tadoba Tiger Valley Resort which has luxurious rooms equipped with modern amenities. We recommend spending at least two days at this place, to really explore it and making it a road trip since it is only 8 hours away from Hyderabad.