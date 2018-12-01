Love to witness life in the wild? You must head to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve for an adventurous safari ride where you can spot a spectacle of the animal kingdom.
You Cannot Miss Making A Trip To This Tiger Reserve Just 8 Hours Away
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Home to plenty of exotic birds like pond herons, woodpeckers, kingfishers, wild cats like leopards and tigers, bears, bisons, sambars and more fauna, Tadoba Andhari Reserve in Chandrapur is a paradise for wildlife photographers. Set out on a safari in the spacious jeeps, with a guide and try your luck at spotting the tigers fondly named as Maya, Madhuri, Sonam, Wagdoh (among others) walking their majestic walk, being playful with cubs, or going for a prey. Within the reserve is a lake with iridescent shores that are picturesque too.
While here, stay at Tadoba Tiger Valley Resort which has luxurious rooms equipped with modern amenities. We recommend spending at least two days at this place, to really explore it and making it a road trip since it is only 8 hours away from Hyderabad.
Pro-Tip
Between November to February is the best time to visit this place. You might want to make the bookings early as the rooms and safari spots fill quick.
Comments (0)