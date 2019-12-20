From Crispy Cookies To Yum Cupcakes, This Bakery Does It All!

Millie’s is a fancy cookie spot in Forum mall and is attracting the crowd with its colourful cookies and flavourful cupcakes. This is a UK based brand which has set up in Hyderabad in a small outlet but surprisingly servers amazing cookies and cupcakes. The staff at this outlet are professional as well as friendly to the customers. The cookies are crispy, well-baked and they look very appealing and mouth-watering. I also tried a few cupcakes and my favourite are Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Blueberry and Kit kat cupcakes. Do visit this amazing store!