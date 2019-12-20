Millie’s is a fancy cookie spot in Forum mall and is attracting the crowd with its colourful cookies and flavourful cupcakes. This is a UK based brand which has set up in Hyderabad in a small outlet but surprisingly servers amazing cookies and cupcakes. The staff at this outlet are professional as well as friendly to the customers. The cookies are crispy, well-baked and they look very appealing and mouth-watering. I also tried a few cupcakes and my favourite are Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Blueberry and Kit kat cupcakes. Do visit this amazing store!
From Crispy Cookies To Yum Cupcakes, This Bakery Does It All!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae.
