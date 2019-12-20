From Crispy Cookies To Yum Cupcakes, This Bakery Does It All!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Millies Cookies

Kukatpally, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Forum Sujana Mall, Lower Ground Floor, G-15, 9th Phase Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Millie’s is a fancy cookie spot in Forum mall and is attracting the crowd with its colourful cookies and flavourful cupcakes. This is a UK based brand which has set up in Hyderabad in a small outlet but surprisingly servers amazing cookies and cupcakes. The staff at this outlet are professional as well as friendly to the customers. The cookies are crispy, well-baked and they look very appealing and mouth-watering. I also tried a few cupcakes and my favourite are Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Blueberry and Kit kat cupcakes. Do visit this amazing store!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae.

Dessert Parlours

Millies Cookies

Kukatpally, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Forum Sujana Mall, Lower Ground Floor, G-15, 9th Phase Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

image-map-default