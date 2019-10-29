Jewellery Boxes, Stationery & Decor: This Store Is A Gifting Paradise

A little birdy guided us to this hidden gem of a place near Begumpet and we are heart-eyed for this quaint store. Deckle Edge is a home decor and gifting store which is one of Hyderabad's best-kept secrets. Dimly lit with cosy vibes, this store smells divine thanks to all the scented candles they stock. We spotted cute jewellery boxes, gift boxes, paper bags, sling bags, potlis, and envelopes with indie designs on them. Fancy and desi! Have a thing for stationery? Get your hands on ikat and indigo notebooks with handmade paper that are too pretty to write on along with matching pen stands and desk organisers. Doing up your home? Deck your rooms with table lamps, wall hangings, and trays made from paper. Though they're made of colourful rolled paper, they look every bit stunning. If you think all these make great gifts (which they do), select a wrapping paper here and throw in a coffee cup to make a nice hamper (we're not Karan Johar, but we know a thing or two about making hampers).