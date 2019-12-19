Portraits Or Landscape: Get This Local Artist To Do A Painting For You

Honest confession — I'm obsessed with realistic paintings or portraits. Even more so if they look like pictures. When I stumbled upon Dream Brush Studios — a tiny kiosk at Sarath City Capital Mall, I was ecstatic. This artsy kiosk by Shashank Azad, a local artist, takes up commission-based orders to paint portraits, landscapes, sketches, murals. Most of the work that was put up on display are water paintings, and they were stunning. This kiosk is decked with the artist's work, Tibetan prayer flags, framed portraits, caricatures. It has a miniature studio set-up going on, where you can place your order and wait for it to be created and delivered. Shashank charges INR 1,000 for an A5-sized portrait and the price can go upto INR 49,000 (depending on the size) for a single person's portrait. For couples or a fam of four, the price ranges between INR 2,700 to INR 1,64,000, with the largest size being 36X48. Of course, if you want additional things like background work, animals and pets or celebrities or jewellery, an additional charge is incurred. Want them framed? Shashank can take care of that too. Just pick the kind of frame you like and voila! Everything arrives at your doorstep. Also, here's a little trivia — you might have spotted Shashank's work at Driven Cafe or HyLife Brewery. That said, he does accept orders for murals. So, what are you waiting for? Go, get a piece of art!