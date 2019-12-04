Drop By This Outlet For Authentic Neapolitan Style Pizzas, Handmade Pasta & Much More!

ZZA Bar: This place serves hands best pizzas and cheesecakes in town. They serve authentic Neopolitan style pizzas made in a mango firewood oven. They use fresh cheese and it literally is cheese pull goals in every slice. Must try pizzas - Mutton kheema, Chicken pepperoni, 4-cheese, 5 pepper, pesto chicken. They have introduced mutton kheema pizza and chicken 65 pizza just for the Hyderabadi palate. Pastas are hand made and are so delicious. Their Cannelloni pasta is love. It is a tube type of lasagna with chicken and fresh homemade ricotta filling. It just melts in mouth. This cannot be missed. It is only made on a pre-order basis. Coming to the desserts - they've hands-down best cheesecakes in town. It is a no-bake cheesecake, whipped to perfection. Seasonal fruits are used like mango, strawberry and blueberry. All of them, so good. Other desserts they serve are - Tres Leches, apple blondie. Both of them really good.