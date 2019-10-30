This Sweet Corner Offers Yum Dahi Puris Which Is To Die For!

Keshav Reddy Sweets: One of the good chaat serving shop in the town. The Dahi puris are very good, mouth-watering, the quality and quantity of the food are also good. The best chaat it serves is samosa chaat, pav bhaji, Dahi puri, bhel puri, paani puri. Overall the shop is good with a small sitting area. Amibience :3/5 Service :4/5 Food :4/5