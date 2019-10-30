Keshav Reddy Sweets: One of the good chaat serving shop in the town. The Dahi puris are very good, mouth-watering, the quality and quantity of the food are also good. The best chaat it serves is samosa chaat, pav bhaji, Dahi puri, bhel puri, paani puri. Overall the shop is good with a small sitting area. Amibience :3/5 Service :4/5 Food :4/5
This Sweet Corner Offers Yum Dahi Puris Which Is To Die For!
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group.
